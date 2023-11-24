Search

Gold sees decline for second consecutive day in Pakistan

02:52 PM | 24 Nov, 2023
Gold sees decline for second consecutive day in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed slight decline in local market of Pakistan on Friday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola price of gold dropped by Rs150 to settle at Rs215,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs129 to reach Rs184,928.

In international market, the gold price went down by $3 to drop to $1,993 per ounce. This is the second consecutive day gold saw a decline in its value. 

A day earlier, the per tola gold price declined by Rs650 to settle at Rs215,850.

02:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

04:04 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

09:13 AM | 24 Nov, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee advanced its positive momentum against US dollar in the open market on Friday amid positive economic indicators.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 283.9 for buying and 287 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moves down to 77.95 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed slight fall and new price stands at 75.5 for buying and 76.65 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.9 287
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.95 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.65
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.01 767.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.2 210.2
China Yuan CNY 40.12 40.52
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.61 36.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.57
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.41 935.41
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.33 61.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.96 174.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.8 27.1
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.25 210.25
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 8.13 8.28

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Karachi PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Islamabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Peshawar PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Quetta PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sialkot PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Attock PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujranwala PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Jehlum PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Multan PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Bahawalpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Gujrat PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nawabshah PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Chakwal PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Hyderabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Nowshehra PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Sargodha PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Faisalabad PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543
Mirpur PKR 215,200 PKR 2,543

