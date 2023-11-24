Gold sees decline for second consecutive day in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed slight decline in local market of Pakistan on Friday in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows per tola price of gold dropped by Rs150 to settle at Rs215,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold declined by Rs129 to reach Rs184,928.

In international market, the gold price went down by $3 to drop to $1,993 per ounce. This is the second consecutive day gold saw a decline in its value.

A day earlier, the per tola gold price declined by Rs650 to settle at Rs215,850.