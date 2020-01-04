Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR
Web Desk
10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government's tax collection in first six months of the current fiscal year is 2083 billion rupees, which is 16.3 percent higher than last year.

According to a press release of FBR, it is the highest growth rate since 2015-16.

The original target of 2367 billion rupees was revised to 2197 billion rupees in view of import compression in first quarter. The trend has continued for the second quarter.

FBR has redoubled its efforts on domestic side and has managed to shift its tax dependence on import taxes from 56 percent to a little above 40 percent this year.

Tax Amendment Ordinance to promote trade, ... 04:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

ISLAMABAD - The Tax Amendment Ordinance has made corrections in law to accommodate reasonable demands of traders for ...

More From This Category
Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 ...
10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Tax Amendment Ordinance to promote trade, ...
04:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PITB gets $2.5 million funding from German firm ...
07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
Hafeez thanks Abu Dhabi crown prince for $200 mln ...
04:05 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
2,080 billion rupees taxes collected during last ...
10:34 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
China lowers import tariff for many items under ...
04:51 PM | 1 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr