Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR
ISLAMABAD – The government's tax collection in first six months of the current fiscal year is 2083 billion rupees, which is 16.3 percent higher than last year.
According to a press release of FBR, it is the highest growth rate since 2015-16.
مالی سال کے پہلے چھ ماہ میں 2083ارب روپے کا ٹیکس اکھٹا ہوا ہے جو کہ 16.3فیصد پچھلے سال کے مقابلے میں زیادہ ہے۔16-2015سے اب تک کا یہ بلند ترین اضافہ ہے۔1/6— FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) January 4, 2020
The original target of 2367 billion rupees was revised to 2197 billion rupees in view of import compression in first quarter. The trend has continued for the second quarter.
FBR has redoubled its efforts on domestic side and has managed to shift its tax dependence on import taxes from 56 percent to a little above 40 percent this year.
