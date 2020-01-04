Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Muhammad Ammad, Anas Ali Shah, Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan continued their winning streak at the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as they registered convincing wins in third round matches at Birmingham, UK on Friday.

According to information received here, in Boys Under 15 category, Muhammad Ammad saw off Tay Jun Qian of Malaysia 3-0 by an 11-4, 12-10, 11-8 scoreline, while Anas Ali Shah toppled Juan Jose of Columbia 3-0 by an 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 scoreline. Muhammad Hamza Khan got a smooth sailing against Thomas Greengrass of England, winning the match 3-0 by an 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 scoreline.

In Boys Under 17 category, Noor Zaman edged passed Karim Farrag of Czech Republic 3-0 with the game score of 11-7, 11-3, 13-11. However, Asad Ullah Khan lost his fixture to Denis Gilevskiy of Ireland by an 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 scoreline.

More From This Category
Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British ...
11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Fitness tests of centrally contracted cricket ...
04:11 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
Top seed Nimra, Maira advance to semi-finals in ...
03:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
PCB announces PSL 2020 schedule, match dates & ...
05:01 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Misbah reviews Pakistan cricket team 2019
05:27 PM | 31 Dec, 2019
Pakistan women cricket continues to grow in 2019
03:29 PM | 31 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr