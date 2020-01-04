Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Muhammad Ammad, Anas Ali Shah, Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan continued their winning streak at the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 as they registered convincing wins in third round matches at Birmingham, UK on Friday.

According to information received here, in Boys Under 15 category, Muhammad Ammad saw off Tay Jun Qian of Malaysia 3-0 by an 11-4, 12-10, 11-8 scoreline, while Anas Ali Shah toppled Juan Jose of Columbia 3-0 by an 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 scoreline. Muhammad Hamza Khan got a smooth sailing against Thomas Greengrass of England, winning the match 3-0 by an 11-5, 11-2, 11-3 scoreline.

In Boys Under 17 category, Noor Zaman edged passed Karim Farrag of Czech Republic 3-0 with the game score of 11-7, 11-3, 13-11. However, Asad Ullah Khan lost his fixture to Denis Gilevskiy of Ireland by an 11-7, 11-9, 11-4 scoreline.