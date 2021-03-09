WATCH – Peshawar Zalmi’s Darren Sammy hits the streets of Lahore for tape ball cricket

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi head coach Daren Sammy has spotted playing street cricket with youngsters in Lahore.

The 37-year-old has always shown his love for Pakistan and its people ever since he started playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In the recent viral clip, the West Indies player can be seen scoring fours and sixes with street cricketers in the Punjab capital.

Sammy was given a warm welcome by locals as soon as the former West Indies captain came out of his vehicle to join the tape-ball street cricketers.

Peshawar Zalmi Head Coach @darensammy88 stops on his way to play Cricket with young Cricketers in Lahore!

The video has been shared on Peshawar Zalmi’s official Twitter handle but Sammy too posted on social site. ‘Played some street tape ball cricket earlier in Lahore. Where’s next ?’, he captioned the post.

It is to be noted that the West Indies player was among the first foreign cricketers who agreed to visit Pakistan for the first time in 2017.

Earlier in 2020, the two-time World Cup-winning captain for West Indies received Pakistan’s highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — and honorary citizenship of the country by President Arif Alvi.