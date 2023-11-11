AUSvBAN: Bangladesh set a strong target of 307 runs for Australia

PUNE – A classy half-century from Tawhid Hridoy has helped Bangladesh amass 306/8 against Australia in Pune match of the World Cup 2023.

Bangladesh's top five batters each made at least 30 but only Hridoy (74) could turn a start into a fifty as Australia were able to make the most of some outstanding fielding to prevent their opponents from taking command.

In-form veteran Mahmudullah (32) was caught out of his crease soon after when attempting a quick single as Labuschagne swooped on the ball and threw down the stumps in one action that included a dive.

Earlier, Australia won the toss and decided to field first against Bangladesh.

Litton Kumer Das and Tanzid Hasan are leading the Asian side, batting first at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium.

In today’s game, Australia made two changes as power hitter Glenn Maxwell and star player Mitchell Starc took rest and Steve Smith, and Sean Abbott made their replacements.

Bangladesh witnessed a gloomy World Cup campaign, losing most of their matches apart from a victory against Sri Lanka. Today’s game is crucial for Bangal Tigers as they eye securing spot in the Champions Trophy.

Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the Asian side in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood