Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan passes away

11:12 AM | 11 Nov, 2023
Caretaker KP Chief Minister Azam Khan passes away
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan has passed away, his family said Saturday.

Reports in local media said Azam Khan was rushed to Rehman Medical Institute, Peshawar after his health deteriorated, but he breathed his last.

Initial reports suggest that Azam Khan was suffering from severe stomach infection and later suffered a cardiac arrest.

The funeral prayers of caretaker chief minister of the country's northwestern region will be held at 3pm in Charsadda.

Condolences started pouring in after the death of a former bureaucrat. 

Former bureaucrat Azam Khan took oath as interim CM in January this year. He previously served as KP finance minister from October 24, 2007, to April 1, 2008.

Khan remained the secretary of the ministry of petroleum and Natural Resources in Islamabad and the chief secretary in KP from September 1990 to July 1993, and served as minister for interior, capital administration and development in the caretaker cabinet of Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk in 2018.

the revered civil servant remained the provincial minister for finance, planning and development in the KP caretaker cabinet of CM Shamsul Mulk from October 2007 to April 2008 and served on key positions in the federal and provincial Governments.

Azam Khan was educated at the University of Peshawar, following which he went to Lincoln’s Inn, London to complete his Barrister-at-Law degree in 1962. 

More to follow...

