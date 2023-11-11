Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi faces arrest in corruption cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi is facing arrest in corruption cases as authorities tighten the noose around the family members of the PTI chairman.

Reports in local media suggest that the anti-graft body is looking into evidence against the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi's status will be changed from witness to accused.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi office has summoned Bushra Bibi and her close friend Farhat Shehzadi on November 13 in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi was called to appear before the NAB, but she decided against appearance and counsel sent a written request seeking a new date in the next week for an appearance.

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and other members are accused of raking in billions and vast land during the previous PTI government.

The country’s top anti-corruption officials held PTI chief in the case that triggered nationwide brutal protests by supporters who ransacked civil-military installations.