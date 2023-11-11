Who will be the new KP interim Chief Minister after Azam Khan's death?

Interim Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan breathed his last on Saturday, and it raised question about the new Chief Minister of the country's northwestern region, which was hit badly by terror attacks and political turmoil.

Soon after Azam Khan's demise, the Election Commission of Pakistan's ex-secretary Kanwar Dilshad claimed that provincial cabinet of KP has been dissolved following the demise of the top provincial executive.

He was of the view that Senate holds the power to make decision since there was no provincial assembly as both the leader of the House and the leader of the opposition are present in the upper house of parliament.

It was reported that a six-member committee consisting of three government and three opposition members will pick new member for the coveted position.

If they fail to come up with any common name, the matter will then shift to the election commission, which will have to come up with a decision within 48 hours.

In the meantime, the KP governor will run the administrative affairs of the province until a new member takes oath.