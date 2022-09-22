Pakistan thanks Angelina Jolie for raising voice for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked Special UN Envoy Angelina Jolie and other unsung heroes on behalf of Pakistan for becoming voice of millions of people suffering from devastation caused by floods.

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “Pakistan thanks Angelina Jolie, a special UN envoy, and other unsung heroes for becoming the voice of millions of people whose lives & livelihoods have been destroyed by raging floodwaters”.

“We will forever remember their empathy & compassion for suffering humanity,” he added.

The remarks from PM Shehbaz come as the Hollywood star is visiting the flood-hit Pakistan to draw global attention to the country’s humanitarian crisis.

A day earlier, Angelina Jolie while speaking at the Pakistan’s National Flood Response Coordination Centre said climate change-induced disaster should sound a wake-up call for the world.

The UNHCR special envoy narrated the devastation after unprecedented floods, a day after she interacted with people affected directly in Dadu – a city located on the western bank of River Indus.

The Maleficent star said she had never seen anything like the current situation during multiple visits, adding that the countries that have contributed least to climate change are suffering its most vicious impact.

Massive floods triggered by abnormal monsoon rains have claimed over 1,500 lives besides affecting more than 33 million people across the country since mid-June.