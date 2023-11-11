Lahore Weather update: Will provincial capital receive more rain today?

Lahore, the country's second most populated city, was facing smog and alarmingly high levels of air pollution, but now residents breathe fresh air as rain showers clear the air over the weekend.

On Saturday, the provincial capital witnessed partly sunny weather. Met Office said dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Lahore Fog Update

A fresh advisory shared by Met Office said fog is likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Okara, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and other Punjab region during night hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

The temperature was recorded at 24°C. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 2km.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the rain, the city's air quality was recorded at over 123 which is unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Continental air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country.

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts. Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.