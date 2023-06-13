Search

Pakistan

NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

02:07 PM | 13 Jun, 2023
NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi today (Wednesday) to record her statement in a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.

The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the anti-graft watchdog initially summoned the former first lady as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7 but she sought an extension in the date. Later, the CIT issued a notice to her asking her to appear before the it on June 13.

Bushra Bibi, in her previous reply to the NAB, has rejected the allegation of corruption as baseless, adding she had no information about the NCA settlement case.

Last month, the Pakistani government approved a summary to put the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged involvement in the illegal transfer of £190m in this case.

This case is related to the transfer of funds from the National Crime Agency (NCA) account in Britain. The NAB Rawalpindi has called upon Bushra Bibi to provide her statement as a witness due to her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust. The former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been summoned by the combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB.

The case began when the British government discovered £140 million in an account owned by the son of a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon and his wife in 2019. The National Crime Agency froze the funds, suspecting them to be proceeds of criminal activities. Surprisingly, neither the individuals nor their wife challenged the account freeze. Following legal procedures, the UK returned the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019.

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis. 

