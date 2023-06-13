NAB summons Bushra Bibi in £190 million settlement case today

ISLAMABAD – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi today (Wednesday) to record her statement in a £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.
The Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the anti-graft watchdog initially summoned the former first lady as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust on June 7 but she sought an extension in the date. Later, the CIT issued a notice to her asking her to appear before the it on June 13.
Bushra Bibi, in her previous reply to the NAB, has rejected the allegation of corruption as baseless, adding she had no information about the NCA settlement case.
Last month, the Pakistani government approved a summary to put the names of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi on the Exit Control List (ECL) for their alleged involvement in the illegal transfer of £190m in this case.
This case is related to the transfer of funds from the National Crime Agency (NCA) account in Britain. The NAB Rawalpindi has called upon Bushra Bibi to provide her statement as a witness due to her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir University Trust. The former prime minister, Imran Khan, has been summoned by the combined investigation team (CIT) of the NAB.
The case began when the British government discovered £140 million in an account owned by the son of a prominent Pakistani real estate tycoon and his wife in 2019. The National Crime Agency froze the funds, suspecting them to be proceeds of criminal activities. Surprisingly, neither the individuals nor their wife challenged the account freeze. Following legal procedures, the UK returned the laundered funds to the Pakistani government in 2019.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as economic uncertainty looms.
During the interbank trading, the local currency registered marginal losses against the greenback, moving down nearly Rs0.32 during the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
Before noon, the embattled rupee hovered at around 287.98, with a decline of Re0.24 percent.
On Monday, rupee faced back-to-back blows against the high-flying dollar, and the currency settled at 287.63 in the interbank.
All eyes are on the revival of IMF bailout funds as resumption of the IMF programme remains stalled since November last year, and the government is making desperate moves to salvage funds.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-13-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold price per tola
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,615
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis.
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.