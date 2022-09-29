PAKvENG, 6th T20I: Pakistan eye series victory over England tomorrow

10:10 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG, 6th T20I: Pakistan eye series victory over England tomorrow
Source: PCB
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan will be looking to register T20I series victory over England as the two sides will lock horns in the sixth Twenty20 International of the ongoing tour on Friday in Lahore.

The match will start at 07:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The Team Green currently lead the seven-match T20I series 3-2 after they won the fifth match by six runs in the thrilling contest on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s side successfully defended their lowest score in Pakistan (145) as the visiting team was restricted to 139 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohammad Nawaz was phenomenal with the new ball and derailed England’s run chase from its onset with the wicket of Alex Hales, who trying to swat the left-arm orthodox down the ground edged the ball into the hands of short third-man.

Expected Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, David Willey/Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Naseem Shah ruled out of England home series ... 01:44 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

Pakistani pace spearhead Naseem Shah has tested positive for Covid-19, and has been ruled out of the T20 series against ...

More From This Category
Naseem Shah ruled out of England home series ...
01:44 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Probe initiated as TikTok star’s video inside ...
10:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2022
Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer makes history in ...
10:35 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
BCCI rejects England's offer to host ...
06:33 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top batting ...
05:45 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
PAKvENG: Pakistan beat England in yet another ...
11:16 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Tuba Anwar and Mathira's virtual spat gets serious
07:43 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr