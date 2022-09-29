PAKvENG, 6th T20I: Pakistan eye series victory over England tomorrow

LAHORE – Pakistan will be looking to register T20I series victory over England as the two sides will lock horns in the sixth Twenty20 International of the ongoing tour on Friday in Lahore.

The match will start at 07:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The Team Green currently lead the seven-match T20I series 3-2 after they won the fifth match by six runs in the thrilling contest on Wednesday.

Babar Azam’s side successfully defended their lowest score in Pakistan (145) as the visiting team was restricted to 139 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Mohammad Nawaz was phenomenal with the new ball and derailed England’s run chase from its onset with the wicket of Alex Hales, who trying to swat the left-arm orthodox down the ground edged the ball into the hands of short third-man.

Expected Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan/Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain

England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, David Willey/Olly Stone, Adil Rashid