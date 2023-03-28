Shadab Khan becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

SHARJAH: Stand-in captain Shadab Khan gave an allround performance to guide Pakistan to a comfortable 66-run win over Afghanistan in the third T20I in Sharjah on Monday.

Pakistan posted 182 runs on the board, thanks to brilliant innings by Saim Ayub. Captain Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed with the bat.

In reply, Afghanistan bowled out for 116 runs. Ihsanullah and Shadab Khan took three wickets each.

Shadab became the first Pakistani and seventh bowler overall to complete 100 T20I wickets in his 87th match.

???? 2️⃣8️⃣ off 1️⃣7️⃣ balls ☄️ 3️⃣-1️⃣3️⃣ in 4️⃣ overs ???????? captain @76Shadabkhan is player of the match for his all-round heroics ????#AFGvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/m9EaJbQPgV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 27, 2023

Afghanistan won the series with 2-1. They defeated Pakistan in the first two games.