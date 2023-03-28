Search

Shadab Khan becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets

28 Mar, 2023
Shadab Khan becomes first Pakistani bowler to take 100 T20I wickets
Source: PCB

SHARJAH: Stand-in captain Shadab Khan gave an allround performance to guide Pakistan to a comfortable 66-run win over Afghanistan in the third T20I in Sharjah on Monday.

Pakistan posted 182 runs on the board, thanks to brilliant innings by Saim Ayub. Captain Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed also contributed with the bat.

In reply, Afghanistan bowled out for 116 runs. Ihsanullah and Shadab Khan took three wickets each.

Shadab became the first Pakistani and seventh bowler overall to complete 100 T20I wickets in his 87th match.

Afghanistan won the series with 2-1. They defeated Pakistan in the first two games.

