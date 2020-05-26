Pakistani Test cricketer contracts coronavirus

LAHORE – Former Pakistan test cricketer Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19, it has emerged.

“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” the 38-year-old Lahore-based batsman told a private TV channel on Tuesday.

Umar told Geo News that he has isolated himself at his home, making appeal to everyone to pray for his swift recovery.

Taufeeq Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan in a career spanning 14 years. Although not retired officially, he last played for Pakistan in 2014 and in domestic circuit in 2018.