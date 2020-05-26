Pakistani Test cricketer contracts coronavirus
Share
LAHORE – Former Pakistan test cricketer Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19, it has emerged.
“I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe,” the 38-year-old Lahore-based batsman told a private TV channel on Tuesday.
Umar told Geo News that he has isolated himself at his home, making appeal to everyone to pray for his swift recovery.
Former Test cricketer tests negative for COVID-19 10:24 AM | 25 Apr, 2020
KARACHI - Former Test Cricketer Sadiq Muhammed and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. According to the ...
Taufeeq Umar played 44 Tests and 22 ODIs for Pakistan in a career spanning 14 years. Although not retired officially, he last played for Pakistan in 2014 and in domestic circuit in 2018.
- Hafeez Sheikh vows to provide maximum relief to masses in upcoming ...11:55 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Tensions b/w China & India escalated after frequent skirmishes in ...11:38 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Another 176 Pakistanis stranded in India to return home today10:05 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan welcomes UN Chief’s remarks stressing need to counter ...08:50 AM | 27 May, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 57,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,197 confirmed ...08:30 AM | 27 May, 2020
- ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ producer wishes to collaborate with Pakistan06:08 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Ira’s Dessertry: A world full of flavours and fillings03:40 PM | 26 May, 2020
- 'Ertuğrul' wishes Eid Mubarik to Pakistan – VIDEO03:16 PM | 25 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020