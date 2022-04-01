Babar Azam surpasses Imran Khan as highest scorer against Australia
LAHORE – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s power-packed 114-run innings helped team win second ODI against Australian at Gaddfi Stadium Lahore.
On Tuesday, Pakistan hit back with a vengeance when they recorded their highest successful ODI run-chase of 349 to defeat Australia by six wickets to level the three-match ODI series.
With his brilliant performance, Babar Azam surpassed former captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan by making highest score against Australia.
Babar Azam registers the highest score by a Pakistan captain vs Australia in ODIs. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/PubSY7jpcv— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022
In 1990, PM Imran Khan, while playing against Australia at Brisbane, had made 82 runs, a highest score by any Pakistani player against Aussies until Babar surpassed it yesterday.
Babar Azam, who is also the world’s number one ODI batter, has become the fastest Asian to score 4,000 ODI runs.
Babar, who amassed the milestone in 82 innings, fell one short of former Proteas star Hashim Amla’s 81.
