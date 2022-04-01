SBP announces bank timings for Ramadan 2022
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued the revised timings for banks during Ramadan that is likely to commence on Sunday.
All the banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks would observe the office hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm.
However, the banking hours for public dealing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday.
The office hours and public dealing timing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without any break on Friday, the central bank said.
The office hours of #SBP and banks during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak will be as follows:— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 1, 2022
Mon - Thurs: 10:00am to 4:00pm.
Fridays: 10.00am to 1:00pm
Banking Hours for Public Dealings:
Mon - Thurs: 10:00am to 1:30pm
Fridays: 10.00am to 1:00pm
Details: https://t.co/a44XXuw56Y#Ramadan2022 pic.twitter.com/qIJxUVjDR6
Meanwhile, all banks will remain closed for public dealing on Monday (April 4) for the purpose of Zakat deduction.
