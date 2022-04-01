SBP announces bank timings for Ramadan 2022

02:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
SBP announces bank timings for Ramadan 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued the revised timings for banks during Ramadan that is likely to commence on Sunday.

All the banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks would observe the office hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm. 

However, the banking hours for public dealing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday.

The office hours and public dealing timing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without any break on Friday, the central bank said. 

Meanwhile, all banks will remain closed for public dealing on Monday (April 4) for the purpose of Zakat deduction.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 2 for ... 01:52 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on April 2 (Saturday) for the sighting of ...

More From This Category
KP rejects ‘traitors’, says PM Imran as PTI ...
03:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
‘Powerful country’ angry with Pakistan over ...
12:20 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PM Imran’s security increased over ...
11:20 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistan lodges protest with ‘US’ over threat ...
08:54 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
Pakistan officially shuts down NCOC two years ...
10:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
China says small countries shall not become tools ...
11:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts with cutest interaction with a little fan
04:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr