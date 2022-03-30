Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 2 for Ramadan moon sighting
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on April 2 (Saturday) for the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting.
Earlier this month, Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the first fast is expected to be observed on Sunday, April 3.
The weather forecast officials noted that the visibility of the moon with a naked eye is conditional depending on the weather.
The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council also said the holy month of fasting is expected to begin in Pakistan on April 3 this year while Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on May 3.
Ramazan 2022: Can diabetic patients take insulin ... 11:20 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
LAHORE – The holy month of fasting, Ramazan, is all set to begin next week across Pakistan and Muslims have ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Dubai Expo 2020 visitor review: Pakistan, Emirates' pavilions steal ...03:10 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- vivo V23 Series — offering fascinating design and unbeatable ...02:40 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- PM Imran Khan to address nation today amid no-confidence motion02:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque resign as federal ministers02:08 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on April 2 for Ramadan moon sighting01:52 PM | 30 Mar, 2022
- Indian influencer Silky recreates Nadia Afgan's 'Suno Chanda' ...06:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman dance their heart out on 'Chal Chalein' ...05:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Naimal Khawar's dreamy dance video goes viral04:25 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022