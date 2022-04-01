KP rejects ‘traitors’, says PM Imran as PTI leads in second phase of LG polls
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that people in the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected “traitors” as his party is in leading position in the second phase of the local body elections in the province.
According to unofficial results for 48 out of 64 tehsil council, Imran Khan’s party has emerged victorious in 24 while JUI-F has won in seven tehsil councils.
PML-N, as per unofficial results, is at the third position by winning two tehsil councils and ahead in three councils while JI has emerged victorious in three councils.
Meanwhile, PPP has bagged victory in one tehsil council and Awami National Party (ANP) has succeeded in two tehsil councils.
In his message on Twitter, PM Imran Khan congratulated KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for a victory in the second phase of LG polls.
"Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls," wrote the PM.
Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls. Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2022
“Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies,” he added.
Polling ends in second phase of lcoal body polls ... 07:24 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
PESHAWAR – Polling for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (K-P) ended on ...
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- KP rejects ‘traitors’, says PM Imran as PTI leads in second phase ...03:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
-
- Babar Azam surpasses Imran Khan as highest scorer against Australia01:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- ‘Powerful country’ angry with Pakistan over my Russia visit, says ...12:20 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Russia warns of terminating gas supplies if payments not made in ...12:14 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral07:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Ayesha Omar talks about her beauty brand in new TikTok video06:32 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Madhuri Dixit’s sizzling dance moves set temperature soaring04:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022