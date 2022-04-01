KP rejects ‘traitors’, says PM Imran as PTI leads in second phase of LG polls

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that people in the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected “traitors” as his party is in leading position in the second phase of the local body elections in the province.

According to unofficial results for 48 out of 64 tehsil council, Imran Khan’s party has emerged victorious in 24 while JUI-F has won in seven tehsil councils.

PML-N, as per unofficial results, is at the third position by winning two tehsil councils and ahead in three councils while JI has emerged victorious in three councils.

Meanwhile, PPP has bagged victory in one tehsil council and Awami National Party (ANP) has succeeded in two tehsil councils.

In his message on Twitter, PM Imran Khan congratulated KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for a victory in the second phase of LG polls.

"Congratulations to CM @IMMahmoodKhan & our PTI team for their overwhelming success in Phase 2 of KP LG polls," wrote the PM.

“Ppl of KP have emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters. This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies,” he added.