Atif Aslam wishes his wife Sara Bharwana on wedding anniversary
Web Desk
04:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Atif Aslam wishes his wife Sara Bharwana on wedding anniversary
Source: @atifaslam (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's rockstar Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana's romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the duo is still keen on exuding couple goals to the world.

This time, Aslam dropped an adorable wedding anniversary post for his wife Sara, leaving his massive fan following in swoon.

Taking to Instagram, the Sang-e-Mah star shared a belated anniversary post by posting a gorgeous picture and expressing his love and gratitude.

"If I had my life to live over again, next time I would find you sooner so that we could take more pictures and make more memories together. Thank you for being my Queen Happy Wedding Anniversary."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

"Aadeez thank you for the duas, my father is feeling better now ", concluded the Dil Dyan Gallan hitmaker.

Their heartwarming wish is moving around on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple's loved-up equation.

Back in March 2013, superstar Atif Aslam tied the knot with Sara Bharwana. They are parents to two sons.

Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke ... 11:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022

Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam was trending on Twitter on Friday evening, hours after he dropped his new song ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
06:48 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Maryam Noor looks stunning at her dreamy ...
04:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Mahira Khan trolled for wearing bold dress at her ...
03:37 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts with cutest interaction ...
04:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video ...
07:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Ayesha Omar talks about her beauty brand in new ...
06:32 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
06:48 PM | 1 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr