Atif Aslam wishes his wife Sara Bharwana on wedding anniversary

Pakistan's rockstar Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana's romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the duo is still keen on exuding couple goals to the world.

This time, Aslam dropped an adorable wedding anniversary post for his wife Sara, leaving his massive fan following in swoon.

Taking to Instagram, the Sang-e-Mah star shared a belated anniversary post by posting a gorgeous picture and expressing his love and gratitude.

"If I had my life to live over again, next time I would find you sooner so that we could take more pictures and make more memories together. Thank you for being my Queen Happy Wedding Anniversary."

"Aadeez thank you for the duas, my father is feeling better now ", concluded the Dil Dyan Gallan hitmaker.

Their heartwarming wish is moving around on social media and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple's loved-up equation.

Back in March 2013, superstar Atif Aslam tied the knot with Sara Bharwana. They are parents to two sons.