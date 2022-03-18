Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke Studio Season 14 goes trending
11:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke Studio Season 14 goes trending
Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam was trending on Twitter on Friday evening, hours after he dropped his new song "Go" for Season 14 of the Coke Studio.

The song was watched more than 400 times within hours of its release on YouTube channel of Coke Studio Pakistan and elsewhere. 

According to the information provided by Coke Studio's official page on YouTube, the "Go" song was curated and produced by Xulfi, narrative was given by Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu, composed by Abdullah Siddiqui, Maanu and Atif Aslam, written by Abdullah Siddiqui, Maanu and Xulfi, music was arranged by Abdullah Siddiqui,  music was produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi and it was mixed by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui.

However, response of the Atif Aslam fans to his new song was mixed, with some praising him and others criticising him.

