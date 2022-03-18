Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke Studio Season 14 goes trending
Share
Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam was trending on Twitter on Friday evening, hours after he dropped his new song "Go" for Season 14 of the Coke Studio.
The song was watched more than 400 times within hours of its release on YouTube channel of Coke Studio Pakistan and elsewhere.
According to the information provided by Coke Studio's official page on YouTube, the "Go" song was curated and produced by Xulfi, narrative was given by Abdullah Siddiqui and Maanu, composed by Abdullah Siddiqui, Maanu and Atif Aslam, written by Abdullah Siddiqui, Maanu and Xulfi, music was arranged by Abdullah Siddiqui, music was produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi and it was mixed by Xulfi and Abdullah Siddiqui.
However, response of the Atif Aslam fans to his new song was mixed, with some praising him and others criticising him.
Scenes kuch aisy hai 😉😉#CokeStudio14 trending in India 🥺— Aleena Aadeez ( HBDROCKSTAR) ~HILMAND~ (@AadeezAleena) March 18, 2022
This is stardom of #AtifAslam ...
Yeh probabky Wahid banda hai jis ki wjh se *PSL ANTHEM* 3 din tk *INDIA* Mai trend kiya .. n now #cokestudio14 🤍🥺🥺
Wow!! King for a reason 🧿🤍 pic.twitter.com/RxU5YV3JpG
Yarr I really have an Idea that Atif Aslam doesn't know what he is? And what he is capable of?🥺❤ Truly A legend the Only greatest of all time in our music world 👑💫— Abdullah Ahmed Safi (@AASgaming9) March 18, 2022
Absolute King behaviour versatility khtmm hy ap pr King ❤ #AtifAslam #CokeStudioSeason14 pic.twitter.com/lKCGaeKAVN
tell me atif, how do you plan to get huge trps if you kill a sizeable portion of the fanbase with stuff like this. smh marketing gone all wrong.— x (@StarOfMatinee) March 18, 2022
{#imlie #arylie} pic.twitter.com/h8YlL76MHD
Loved this collab https://t.co/MklwGrDikq— 리 (Suh²o) (@exotalks461) March 18, 2022
Hell Go for listening to it guys….— aZekah🍁 (@BCommonsensical) March 18, 2022
Incredible Abdullah siddiqui you have my heart man🔥🔥🔥☄️☄️☄️
Coke Studio | Season 14 | Go | Abdullah Siddiqui x Atif Aslam https://t.co/993cpXNADd via @YouTube
Lovely song... i am on the highway out for a drive n dinner n this song is lifting my soul....@Ambarseriya @HtotheQ@SrinagarGirl @sunil_ratan@Pankajasawa @madhumita6 @Kalyanisenhttps://t.co/VFYeeEs2db— Joydeep Ganguly (@joydeepg9) March 18, 2022
Atif aslam is back with bang #cokestudio14 #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/MzM7Gcl178— Teto Patiyaa 🇵🇰 (@Pola_620) March 18, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Fans react as Atif Aslam's new song for Coke Studio Season 14 goes ...11:35 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Punjab Junior Tennis Championship: Triple crowns for Asad, Omer10:48 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Here's the finalists of 1st President of Pakistan National Open Polo ...10:21 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Top Pakistani general meets German, Swiss defence officials on Europe ...09:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
-
- Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce with Aamir Liaquat ...06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral05:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022