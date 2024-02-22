Inclusion of Indian models sparks debate in Pakistani lawn campaigns

In recent years, the advent of lawn season has become a defining period in Pakistani fashion. Renowned brands showcase their premium lawn collections, accompanied by elaborate fashion shoots that capture the essence of this vibrant season. The tradition of pre-booking and queues forming for these coveted outfits has become a staple, creating an annual fervour among fashion enthusiasts.
As the current lawn season unfolds, numerous brands have unveiled their exquisite lawn collections, and several campaigns have gained significant traction. However, a distinctive trend has emerged, drawing attention and, to some extent, sparking controversy.
This year, there has been a noticeable presence of Indian models in Pakistani lawn campaigns, a departure from the norm. Notable instances include Palak Tiwari, daughter of Indian actress Shweta Tiwari, featuring in Faiza Saqlain's lawn collection, and Sonam Bajwa collaborating with Ahsan Khan in the Mushq campaign. The captivating visuals from these campaigns quickly went viral across the internet.
However, the inclusion of Indian models has stirred mixed reactions among Pakistanis. While the campaigns have garnered attention for their aesthetic appeal, a segment of the Pakistani audience has expressed discontent with the decision to feature Indian models. The prevailing sentiment is rooted in the belief that such gestures are not reciprocated, leading to a sense of imbalance in cultural exchange between the two nations.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 22, 2024 (Thursday)
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300.2 for buying and 303.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.6 for buying, and 354.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300.2
|303.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.6
|354.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.15
|183.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.15
|209.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.1
|209.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.