Inclusion of Indian models sparks debate in Pakistani lawn campaigns

In recent years, the advent of lawn season has become a defining period in Pakistani fashion. Renowned brands showcase their premium lawn collections, accompanied by elaborate fashion shoots that capture the essence of this vibrant season. The tradition of pre-booking and queues forming for these coveted outfits has become a staple, creating an annual fervour among fashion enthusiasts.

As the current lawn season unfolds, numerous brands have unveiled their exquisite lawn collections, and several campaigns have gained significant traction. However, a distinctive trend has emerged, drawing attention and, to some extent, sparking controversy.

This year, there has been a noticeable presence of Indian models in Pakistani lawn campaigns, a departure from the norm. Notable instances include Palak Tiwari, daughter of Indian actress Shweta Tiwari, featuring in Faiza Saqlain's lawn collection, and Sonam Bajwa collaborating with Ahsan Khan in the Mushq campaign. The captivating visuals from these campaigns quickly went viral across the internet.

However, the inclusion of Indian models has stirred mixed reactions among Pakistanis. While the campaigns have garnered attention for their aesthetic appeal, a segment of the Pakistani audience has expressed discontent with the decision to feature Indian models. The prevailing sentiment is rooted in the belief that such gestures are not reciprocated, leading to a sense of imbalance in cultural exchange between the two nations.