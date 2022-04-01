Maryam Noor looks stunning at her dreamy engagement ceremony

Pakistan's rising star Maryam Noor recently got engaged in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony and needless to say, the celebration has been winning hearts.

The Malaal-e-Yaar actress is a lawyer by profession and has been practising as an Advocate at Lahore High Court Bar Association. As for her acting career, Noor has appeared in supporting roles and her acting skills have been praised by drama buffs.

Stunning pictures from the engagement celebration are going viral. The Shehnai actress shared some dazzling glimpses from the event on her Instagram handle, which left her admirers mesmerised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Noor Shiekh (@maryamnoorofficial)

Noor is super talented and has been admired for her acting skills in various drama serials. Her performance in drama serials Ab Dekh Khuda Kia kerta hay and Malal e Yaar was well appreciated by the fans.