Pakistan's Maryam Noor shares uncanny resemblance with Turkish star Oyku Karayel

2020 has been full of surprises with the Internet spotting an astonishing number of doppelgangers. This time around, its Pakistani starlet Maryam Noor, who bears a striking resemblance with Turkish actress Oyku Karayel. The Turkish star is famous for her drama series Kuzey Guney in Pakistan.

A rising star of Pakistan and a lawyer by profession, Noor is super talented and has been admired for her acting skills in various drama serials. Her performance in drama serials Ab Dekh Khuda Kia kerta hay and Malal e Yaar was well appreciated by the fans.

While Turkish star Oyku Karayel is famous for her dramas Kuzay Gunay and Ethos, the 30-year-old actress also starred in the Turkish history-drama Muhtesem Yuzyil: Kosem (Magnificent Century: Kösem) which was one of the initial Turkish dramas that aired in Pakistan.

Previously, the social media users were ecstatic to discover Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit's lookalike in Naimal Khawar's younger sister, Fiza Khawar at her wedding.

Some even pointed out how much Dr Fazeela Abbasi, the sister of the well-known actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, resembled Katrina Kaif.