Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have a gala time with Ahsan Khan on Sydney trip
Nowadays, Lollywood actor Ahsan Khan and Pakistani celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have been having the time of their life on their Sydney trip.
The Tarap onscreen couple exemplifies what a lovely couple they make and continue to keep on exuding couple goals to the world.
Taking to Instagram, the Deewangi actress posted adorable videos of the trio who took turns while shooting each other on their trip and made sure to photobomb each other's video like the Udaari actor jumping in Hiba's video laughingly.
On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serial Mere Humnasheen and Pehnchan.
