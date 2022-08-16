Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmad win hearts with latest video
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exemplify what a lovely couple they make and continue to keep on exuding couple goals to the world.
Back in 2021, their reel-life chemistry translated into a real-life romance and their massive fan following was ecstatic over the Deewangi actress's wedding.
Now, the Fitoor star and her husband are winning hearts as she was spotted at a recent event with fellow actor Ahsan Khan where the Udaari actor revealed how Arez had been waiting for Hiba for the last four hours as she got ready.
As soon as the Qayamat actor made the revelation, the audience and netizens went in awe and Arez joined Ahsan and Hiba on the stage.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serial Mere Humnasheen and Pehnchan.
Arez Ahmed pens a loving birthday note for wife ... 05:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as Pakistan's celebrity pair is still keen on ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Imran Khan declares his and Bushra Bibi’s assets03:00 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022