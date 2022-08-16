Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmad win hearts with latest video
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmad win hearts with latest video
Source: Hiba Qadir (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exemplify what a lovely couple they make and continue to keep on exuding couple goals to the world.

Back in 2021, their reel-life chemistry translated into a real-life romance and their massive fan following was ecstatic over the Deewangi actress's wedding.

Now, the Fitoor star and her husband are winning hearts as she was spotted at a recent event with fellow actor Ahsan Khan where the Udaari actor revealed how Arez had been waiting for Hiba for the last four hours as she got ready.

As soon as the Qayamat actor made the revelation, the audience and netizens went in awe and Arez joined Ahsan and Hiba on the stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serial Mere Humnasheen and Pehnchan.

Arez Ahmed pens a loving birthday note for wife ... 05:10 PM | 30 Jun, 2022

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as Pakistan's celebrity pair is still keen on ...

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Mathira's new video goes viral
04:53 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Hania Aamir recreates Anjali from Bollywood's ...
03:30 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover expecting their ...
02:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2022
‘Shahenshah-e-Qawwali’ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan ...
11:43 AM | 16 Aug, 2022
Karachi court sets aside order allowing ...
11:26 AM | 16 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly celebrates birthday in style
04:29 PM | 16 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr