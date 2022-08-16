Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmad win hearts with latest video

Pakistani celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exemplify what a lovely couple they make and continue to keep on exuding couple goals to the world.

Back in 2021, their reel-life chemistry translated into a real-life romance and their massive fan following was ecstatic over the Deewangi actress's wedding.

Now, the Fitoor star and her husband are winning hearts as she was spotted at a recent event with fellow actor Ahsan Khan where the Udaari actor revealed how Arez had been waiting for Hiba for the last four hours as she got ready.

As soon as the Qayamat actor made the revelation, the audience and netizens went in awe and Arez joined Ahsan and Hiba on the stage.

On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her popular drama serial Mere Humnasheen and Pehnchan.