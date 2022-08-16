Mathira's new video goes viral

Mathira is never runs out of things to entertain her fans. During her time in Lollywood, Mathira has been loved, hated, trolled oftentimes, but she never paid any attention to haters online.

Mathira recently shared an Instagram post of her ethereal beauty. Fans of the Naagin actress couldn’t stop gushing love about the elegant look of Mathira as the comment section under her post was flooded with thousands of praises pouring in.

Donning shalwar kameez with hand embellished front with the finest organza fabric base enriched with beautiful floral design in blooming colours, the bewitching look of the Insta Show host created a buzz on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mathira M (@real_mathira)

During a recent interview, Mathira revealed that following a series of unfortunate incidents she had lost her faith in God. But now, she prays tahajjud, salatul hajat and even recites the Quran in English to understand it better. She’s also decided to upgrade her wardrobe in an attempt to grow with time.