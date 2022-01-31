TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum rose to the pinnacle of fame by making entertaining videos on the social media app that garnered a loyal fan following in a short span of time.

Adored for her beautiful looks and active presence on social media, the famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.

Now, she has started to attract a huge audience to her content and has become a fan favourite. The time around, Anjum left her admirers enchanted as she shared a stunning video of herself dancing and flaunting a glammed up transformation.

"New Age New Free Fire. Log-in game on 25 Dec and 1 Jan to receive many exclusive items." she captioned.

On the work front, Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.