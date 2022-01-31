TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral
Share
TikTok star Alishbah Anjum rose to the pinnacle of fame by making entertaining videos on the social media app that garnered a loyal fan following in a short span of time.
Adored for her beautiful looks and active presence on social media, the famous TikToker followed the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza.
Now, she has started to attract a huge audience to her content and has become a fan favourite. The time around, Anjum left her admirers enchanted as she shared a stunning video of herself dancing and flaunting a glammed up transformation.
"New Age New Free Fire. Log-in game on 25 Dec and 1 Jan to receive many exclusive items." she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Tiktoker Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral 05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video went viral on the social media platforms. The TikToker took to her ...
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- More than dozen opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ supporting PM ...05:08 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Yousuf Raza Gilani steps down as Senate Opposition leader04:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
- 'Chakkar' - Neelum Muneer and Ahsan Khan film’s teaser out now03:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021