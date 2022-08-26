Kinza Hashmi wins hearts with latest video
Gorgeous actress Kinza Hashmi has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talents.
Enjoying the Monsoon to the fullest, the Gul o Gulzar actress was spotted indulging in a classic halwa puri naashta on a rainy day and her celebrity friends have shared their two cents on Kinza's adventure.
Taking to Instagram, Hashmi posted the adorable video and within no time her comment section was filled with comments and praises.
"Go to the place where you feel most alive ????#peace #kinzahashmi #adayoutinrain #karachistreetstyle, captioned the Deewar e Shab actress.
On the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.
