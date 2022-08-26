Kinza Hashmi wins hearts with latest video

04:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Kinza Hashmi wins hearts with latest video
Source: Kinza Hashmi (Instagram)
Share

Gorgeous actress Kinza Hashmi has earned a spot in the hearts of the audience with her beautiful looks and impeccable acting talents.

Enjoying the Monsoon to the fullest, the Gul o Gulzar actress was spotted indulging in a classic halwa puri naashta on a rainy day and her celebrity friends have shared their two cents on Kinza's adventure.

Taking to Instagram, Hashmi posted the adorable video and within no time her comment section was filled with comments and praises. 

"Go to the place where you feel most alive ????#peace #kinzahashmi #adayoutinrain #karachistreetstyle, captioned the Deewar e Shab actress.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Wehem costarring Zaviar Nauman in the lead role.

BFF goals - Kinza Hashmi photobombs Saboor Aly's ... 10:06 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

The gorgeous ladies from the entertainment vicinity are quite fond of socialising with each other and the latest ...

More From This Category
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed have a gala time with ...
03:39 PM | 26 Aug, 2022
Who's this man Ushna Shah is in love with?
09:34 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Nimra Bucha to star in Fawzia Mirza’s film 'Me, ...
07:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Video of young man proposing his girlfriend ...
07:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Sadaf Kanwal pens a heartwarming birthday note ...
05:32 PM | 25 Aug, 2022
Ananya Panday breaks silence on social media ...
06:00 PM | 25 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kinza Hashmi wins hearts with latest video
04:04 PM | 26 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr