Umer Sharif’s funeral to be held in Germany today
KARACHI – The funeral prayers of legendary Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away after a cardiac arrest, will be held in Nuremberg at a local mosque before being taken back to Pakistan for burial.
Reports quoting sources cited that Sharif’s funeral prayers will be offered at a local Turkish mosque in Germany while his body would likely be taken to the home country tomorrow (Tuesday). A flight of Qatar Airways will reportedly transport the body of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient.
Chief of PTI’s Sinch chapter Khurram Sher Zaman Sunday visited the family of Sharif in the provincial capital. Speaking with newsmen, he said that had conveyed a message of PM to Sharif’s family that the legendary comedian will be buried with state honors.
Sharif, who died battling cardiac ailments, will be laid to rest at the graveyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi (R.A) in Karachi as per his wish.
Sharif was being transferred from Pakistan to the US for medical treatment but the condition of the 66-year-old deteriorated after he was diagnosed with an infection. Prior to his departure, he suffered a cardiac arrest breathed his last on Saturday.
