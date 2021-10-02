Request for Umer Sharif’s burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard accepted

10:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Request for Umer Sharif’s burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard accepted
Share

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced that arrangements are being made for the burial of veteran comedian Umer Sharif at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, as per the deceased's wishes.

It was confirmed by Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani in a tweet after Sharif’s son while talking to media revealed that his father’s desire to be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine.

He asked the provincial government to make arrangements in this regard.

The legend's body will be repatriated to Pakistan after the local government in Germany’s Nuremberg issues the death certificate.

His body will return to Pakistan by either an air ambulance or a commercial flight.

The veteran comedian, 66, who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.

His death came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia in Germany where an air ambulance carrying him to the US from Pakistan landed after his health condition deteriorated.

He was expected to resume his travel to the US for medical treatment but the stay in Germany was delayed due to critical condition.

US extends condolence on demise of Umer Sharif 09:23 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The US embassy in the federal capital has expressed condolence on the demise of Pakistan’s ...

More From This Category
Four FC troops, Levies official martyred in North ...
11:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Ramshackle Ayubia chairlift closed down for ...
08:12 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Professor Khalid Rafi retires after serving for ...
07:42 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Early detection of Breast Cancer can increase ...
05:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
PM Imran greets Chinese leadership on 72nd ...
05:40 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer ...
05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic now promoting her new TV series
10:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr