Request for Umer Sharif’s burial at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard accepted
KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced that arrangements are being made for the burial of veteran comedian Umer Sharif at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard, as per the deceased's wishes.
It was confirmed by Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani in a tweet after Sharif’s son while talking to media revealed that his father’s desire to be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi's shrine.
مرحوم عمر شریف کی خواہش کے مطابق انکی تدفین حضرت عبداللہ شاہ غازی قبرستان میں کرنے کے انتظامات سندھ حکومت کررہی ہے۔— Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) October 2, 2021
He asked the provincial government to make arrangements in this regard.
The legend's body will be repatriated to Pakistan after the local government in Germany’s Nuremberg issues the death certificate.
His body will return to Pakistan by either an air ambulance or a commercial flight.
The veteran comedian, 66, who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.
His death came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia in Germany where an air ambulance carrying him to the US from Pakistan landed after his health condition deteriorated.
He was expected to resume his travel to the US for medical treatment but the stay in Germany was delayed due to critical condition.
