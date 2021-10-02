Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic now promoting her new TV series
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who rose to fame in Pakistan and globally due to her stellar performance in the hit TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is now promoting her new TV series titled "Kanunsuz Topraklar".

Esra plays a key role in the new series, which also casts Uğur Güneş, another actor who appeared in the historical TV series.

Uğur played the role of Tugtekin Bey in the season 2 of Ertugrul. His tribe provides shelter to Kayi tribe when they are ambushed by Mongol army at the start of season 1.

Esra became a household name in Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Pakistani authorities to have the drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul dubbed in Urdu and telecast in Pakistan so that Pakistanis have some knowledge of the Islamic history.

