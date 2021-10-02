Four FC troops, Levies official martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack

11:11 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Four FC troops, Levies official martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack
RAWALPINDI – Five security forces personnel were martyred in Spinwam area of North Waziristan after terrorists targeted their vehicle, said military’s media wing in a statement on Saturday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred troops include four Frontier Corps soldiers and one Levies sub-inspector.

It added that a clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sub Inspector Javed, 38, resident of Spinwam; Havaldar Zahid, 35, resident of Charsadda; Havaldar Ishaq, 37, resident of Kurram; Lance Naik, 27, Wali from Khyber; Lance Naik Abdul Majeed, 28, resident of Kurram.

