Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 October 2021
08:48 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 112,700 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 96,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 88,550 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 103,310.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Karachi
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Quetta
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Attock
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Multan
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 112,700
|PKR 1,440
- Pandora Papers: Pakistanis among ICIJ’s latest exposé releasing ...09:51 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:29 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Pakistan logs 1,656 new Covid infections, 35 deaths in past 24 hours09:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 October 202108:48 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Sikh hakim shot dead in Peshawar11:41 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic now promoting her new TV series
10:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- US extends condolence on demise of Umer Sharif09:23 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Hotel where Lionel Messi is staying with family has been robbed08:55 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif’s death05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021