US extends condolence on demise of Umer Sharif
Share
ISLAMABAD – The US embassy in the federal capital has expressed condolence on the demise of Pakistan’s legend comedian Umer Sharif.
“The U.S. Mission to Pakistan extends our deepest condolences to the family of veteran comedian #UmerSharif. May his memory live on through his comedy and the continued admiration of his fans,” said embassy in a tweet.
The U.S. Mission to Pakistan extends our deepest condolences to the family of veteran comedian #UmerSharif. May his memory live on through his comedy and the continued admiration of his fans.— U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) October 2, 2021
The devastating news of the demise of the ‘King of Comedy’ has left the entire entertainment industry, politicians, fans and others in grief.
The veteran comedian, 66, who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.
His death came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia in Germany where an air ambulance carrying him to the US from Pakistan landed after his health condition deteriorated.
He was expected to resume his travel to the US for medical treatment but the stay in Germany was delayed due to critical condition.
Pakistani legendary comedian Umer Sharif passes ... 02:18 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani comedian and actor Umer Sharif who had been admitted to a hospital in Germany’s ...
-
-
-
- CNG price hiked by Rs15 per kg in Sindh08:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Ramshackle Ayubia chairlift closed down for tourists08:12 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
-
- PM Imran, politicians deeply saddened over Umer Sharif’s death05:22 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
-
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021