US extends condolence on demise of Umer Sharif

ISLAMABAD – The US embassy in the federal capital has expressed condolence on the demise of Pakistan’s legend comedian Umer Sharif.

“The U.S. Mission to Pakistan extends our deepest condolences to the family of veteran comedian #UmerSharif. May his memory live on through his comedy and the continued admiration of his fans,” said embassy in a tweet.

The devastating news of the demise of the ‘King of Comedy’ has left the entire entertainment industry, politicians, fans and others in grief.

The veteran comedian, 66, who ruled hearts with an impressive career spanning over five decades had been undergoing treatment in Germany for heart and kidney ailments.

His death came three days after the Mr Charlie actor was diagnosed with Pneumonia in Germany where an air ambulance carrying him to the US from Pakistan landed after his health condition deteriorated.

He was expected to resume his travel to the US for medical treatment but the stay in Germany was delayed due to critical condition.