Pakistan’s Ahmad Ali, Durefishan Saleem picked for Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi season 2

KARACHI – Pakistani actors Durefishan Saleem and Ahmed Ali Akbar have been cast in the second season of the joint Pakistan-Turkiye historical Islamic series, Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi.

The first season of this series is being broadcasted in Urdu and Turkish languages. The entire cast of the first season was based on Turkish actors, while in this season, senior Pakistani actor Noorul Hassan also made an entry playing the role of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani.

Now, the process to select cast for the second season has begun and this series is expected to feature a strong cast that would include Pakistani stars too.

Ahmed Ali Akbar and Durefishan Saleem dropped hint about their next project by sharing the poster of the second season of Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi in their Instagram stories.

Approximately 6,000 Pakistani artists had auditioned for the Islamic history-based series. Earlier, rumours has suggested that Ayesha Omar, Humayun Saeed, and Adnan Siddiqui would also be included in the series. But, there is no official confirmation.