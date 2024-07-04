Gifts given to wife at marriage, before separation can’t be taken back, rules SHC

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has declared that gifts given to a wife at the time of marriage or before separation cannot be reclaimed.

In a hearing on a petition concerning the return of gifts given to a wife before or during marriage, the court dismissed the appeal by citizen Arshad Jamil against a trial court's decision, issuing a detailed judgment on the family appeal.

The ruling states that gifts given to a wife at the time of marriage or before separation become her personal property and cannot be taken back.