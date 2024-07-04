Resolution submitted in Sindh assembly against Sahil Adeem’s controversial comments

A resolution condemning motivational speaker Sahil Adeem has been submitted in the Sindh Assembly by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Marvi Faseeh. The resolution criticizes Adeem's derogatory comments about women in Pakistan, in which he claimed that 95% of the country's women are ignorant.

Marvi Faseeh, a representative of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), presented the resolution, expressing strong disapproval of Adeem's remarks. The resolution states, "This house vehemently condemns the so-called motivational speaker Sahil Adeem for his comments asserting that 95% of women are ignorant."

The resolution further emphasizes that Adeem's statements are a severe violation of religious, social, and legal values, causing widespread distress among women. It demands stringent legal action against the motivational speaker for his offensive remarks.

Marvi Rasheed commented, "As a woman and a representative of the Sindh Assembly, my privilege, along with that of every woman like me, has been violated by Sahil Adeem's prejudiced remarks."

Sahil Adeem's controversial comments were made during a private television program where he asserted that 25% of men and 95% of women in the country are ignorant. His statements have faced significant backlash, including demands for an apology from a female participant in the program.

Adeem had remarked, "If you assess 100 women, 95% of them will be ignorant. They only know about makeup and TikTok; they don't even know the meaning of 'Taghoot'."

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability, with many urging for a more respectful and accurate portrayal of women in media and public discourse.