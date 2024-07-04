Suzuki GD 110s latest price, installment plan for July 2024

With a blend of sleek design and strong performance, Suzuki GD 110s has managed to gain popularity among riders despite comparatively higher prices.

It offers a decent yet stylish outlook to please your eyes. It features Aero-Dynamic Aesthetics to decrease the air-drag, besides equipped with chromed muffler garnish & star shaped alloy rims.

Suzuki GD110S is equipped with sophisticated 110cc engine to give the powerful ride with good mileage. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc.

The two-wheeler has been designed to be user friendly with high engine performance & efficiency

The famous ride is loaded with basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki 110s latest price in Pakistan

The price of Suzuki GD 110s is Rs352,000 in July 2024 in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110s Installment Plans July 2024

Pak Suzuki Installment plan is an easy and flexible installment plan for purchasing Suzuki Motorcycle through company owned outlets only.

It offers zero markup installment plans for up to 24 months.

Plan 1: Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule for 24 months

Down Payment Rs88,000 (25%)

Per Month Installment Rs11,000

Plan 2: 0% Mark-Up Installment Plan for 18 Months

Down Payment Rs176,000 (50%)

Per Month Installment Rs9,800

18th Month Installment Rs9,400