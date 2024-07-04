Search

High-level flood warning issued as monsoon rains approach Punjab

06:20 PM | 4 Jul, 2024
flood warning

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued a high-level flood warning in anticipation of monsoon rains across the province. The PDMA forecasts that these rains will persist until July 7, impacting most districts.

A spokesman for the PDMA highlighted that a medium to high-level warning has been issued for the Chenab River at Marala, although the flow of water in Punjab's rivers remains normal. This alert underscores the need for vigilance and precautionary measures by all relevant institutions, as directed by PDMA Director-General Irfan Ali Kathia.

The PDMA also indicated the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin. Areas particularly at risk due to the potential for rain and thunderstorms include Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Murree, and the Galiyat.

Emphasizing the importance of preparedness, the PDMA urged responsible authorities to stay vigilant during the monsoon season to ensure public safety and minimize potential damage.

Meanwhile, Karachi has experienced a brief respite from the intense summer heat, with cloudy skies and a cooling sea breeze. Residents are eagerly awaiting the monsoon rains, which the Meteorological Department predicts will arrive soon.

The weather in Karachi has shifted, with clouds dominating the sky, although the maximum temperature today is still expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. Currently, the humidity level in the city stands at a high 70%, contributing to the hot and humid conditions forecasted for the next 24 hours.

However, relief is on the horizon. The Met Department has indicated that Karachi can expect rainfall starting from July 8, which is anticipated to significantly improve the weather and potentially lower temperatures.

06:20 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

High-level flood warning issued as monsoon rains approach Punjab

03:32 PM | 4 Jul, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

