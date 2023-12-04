Islamabad Weather Update: Check out the latest weather forecast for capital

Mainly cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad.

PMD said Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

On Monday, it will be sunny in twin cites, and there is no chance of rain-thunderstorm.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 25°C, while the temperature is expected to plunge in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at over 40 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at around 65, which is poor.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of country

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Smog/fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.