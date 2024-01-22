Winter chill sets in as Karachi receives early morning rain

KARACHI – Parts of Sindh's capital received light to moderate showers on Monday morning under the influence of current weather conditions.

The areas including Shahrae-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, M.A Jinnah Road, Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-e-Iqbal, FB Area, Safoora Chowrangi, University Road, Site Area, Habib Chowrangi, received intermittent showers.

With a sigh of relief, the temperature of the port city was recorded at 21°C.

Meanwhile, dry weather with chilly nights and misty/foggy mornings is likely to prevail in parts of Sindh.

The rain is expected to clear air, as Karachi’s air quality remains alarming. Experts advised citizens to use masks and restrict their outdoor activities.

In recent days, Air Quality has been recorded as high as 151-200 which is considered harmful for masses.

As air becomes heavier, it traps toxic particles in the atmosphere, making the atmosphere polluted.