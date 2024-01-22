Winter chill sets in as Karachi receives early morning rain

KARACHI – Parts of Sindh's capital received light to moderate showers on Monday morning under the influence of current weather conditions.
The areas including Shahrae-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, M.A Jinnah Road, Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-e-Iqbal, FB Area, Safoora Chowrangi, University Road, Site Area, Habib Chowrangi, received intermittent showers.
With a sigh of relief, the temperature of the port city was recorded at 21°C.
Meanwhile, dry weather with chilly nights and misty/foggy mornings is likely to prevail in parts of Sindh.
The rain is expected to clear air, as Karachi’s air quality remains alarming. Experts advised citizens to use masks and restrict their outdoor activities.
In recent days, Air Quality has been recorded as high as 151-200 which is considered harmful for masses.
As air becomes heavier, it traps toxic particles in the atmosphere, making the atmosphere polluted.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
