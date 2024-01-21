Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Cold wave grips twin cities - check complete advisory here

Parts of Pakistan are experiencing a severe, prolonged cold wave that affected routine life. Amid the biting cold, dense fog delayed scores of flights and dozens of trains, causing chaos at airports while motorways remained closed.

Besides the northern region, the twin cities - Islamabad and Rawalpindi - have also been grappling with cold wave, with temperatures plummeting to below average in mid-January.

Met Office said cold and dry weather is expected in Islamabad and surrounding. It cautioned that dense fog is likely to occur during morning hours. PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the current weather conditions, chilly winds are expected at a few places in the Potohar region including Islamabad in the early.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the daytime temperature remains around 13, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, or in the Potohar region this week.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at over 250 which is very unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad during next few days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

Met Office said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts and northern Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -12 in Leh, Skardu -09, Gilgit, Astore, Kalam -06 and Srinagar -05.