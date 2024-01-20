Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

KARACHI – Parts of southern port city of Karachi are expected to receive drizzling today (Saturday) evening, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Met Office predicted that weather is likely to remain partially clouding during the next 24 hours in the city.

It said the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cool at night on Sunday and Monday.

The minimum temperature of the city is expected to be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and southwest in the city throughout the day.