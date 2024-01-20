Karachi weather update: Scattered drizzling expected today

KARACHI – Parts of southern port city of Karachi are expected to receive drizzling today (Saturday) evening, according to the Meteorological Department.
The Met Office predicted that weather is likely to remain partially clouding during the next 24 hours in the city.
It said the weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cool at night on Sunday and Monday.
The minimum temperature of the city is expected to be between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius, while winds will continue to blow from the northeast and southwest in the city throughout the day.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
