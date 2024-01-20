Lahore Weather Update: Punjab shivers as cold wave tightens grip; fog reduces visibility

Dense fog continued to cover Punjab capital Lahore on Saturday as temperatures witnessed further dip. The metropolis experienced severe cold day conditions while extreme fog disrupted road and air travel.
In the morning, there was dense fog in parts of the city, and Met Office cautioned citizens to travel safely.
In its advisory, Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan and that extreme cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas.
Amid the biting cold, there are no chances of downpours in Lahore, or in other Punjab cities.
The temperature of the metropolis was recorded at 9°C around noon, while the temperature is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at over 75 percent in the city.
Lahore's air quality was recorded at 300, which is alarming high, and was ranked amng worst in the world.
Experts said any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.
Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad during next few days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Leh -11, Skardu -09, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis, Astore -05 and Srinagar -04.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
