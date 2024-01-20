Search

Foreigners to get on-arrival driving license in Sri Lanka

02:56 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Foreigners to get on-arrival driving license in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - In a bid to streamline the process for foreigners obtaining driving licenses, Sri Lanka has announced plans to issue licenses on arrival at the airport.

The service would be available from April and would eliminate the need for a lengthy procedure at the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) in the Colombo suburb.

State Transport Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna confirmed the development and highlighted that the move not only aims to enhance the convenience for tourists but also presents an opportunity for the island nation to earn foreign exchange for the service; earlier, the driving license fee had to be paid in local currency. 

The decision comes after scores of tour operators highlighted the bureaucratic challenges faced by tourists who wished to drive within Sri Lanka, requiring them to navigate through heavy red tape at the DMT in Werahera, a Colombo suburb.

As far as the statistics are concerned, approximately 3,500 foreigners annually visit Werahera to obtain driving licenses and the on-arrival facility would help them enjoy their trip.

Addressing reporters in Colombo during a media briefing on Wednesday, Minister Alagiyawanna stated that the existing practice was not good for which the facility of driving license at the airport would be provided. 

The tourists arriving in the country currently pay 30,000 Sri Lankan rupees for a one-day service and 25,000 rupees for a normal service to obtain a driving license but the fresh announcement would ease them to navigate the country at a time of their own choosing.

It bears mentioning that Sri Lanka is fast easing the procedures for tourists to spur tourism and gain economic benefit. The country recently announced to ease visa procedures for all categories though complete details in this regard are awaited.

Sri Lanka was worst hit by inflation and terrorism in recent years and was even pushed to declare bankruptcy and sovereign debt default last year but the recent measures imply that the country is relying on tourism to recover. 

