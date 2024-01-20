How much did Sana Javed's designer lehenga cost?

If you think Sana Javed's wedding to Shoaib Malik was the only thing surprising, wait until you find out how much did the bride spend on her bridal dress!

Pakistani entertainment industry's accomplished actress, Javed, and ace cricketer, Malik, took the internet by storm with their astonishing wedding announcement, on Saturday. The couple, whom nobody saw coming, took to Instagram to formally introduce each other as husband and wife.

The luxurious event, which is reported to have taken place in Karachi a few days prior to the duo's formal announcement, was attended by the Khaani famed star and Malik's close knit family members and friends.

While the couple went lowkey with their wedding, it is reported that they went all out with their hefty on the pocket wedding attires.

The couple took to Instagram to announce their union and let social media users take a sneak peek into their big day's outfits.

For his dapper and classic look, Malik wore an off-white sherwani and drapped a matching shawl with subtle embroidery around to add a touch of elegance.

Malik's darling wife, the Shehr-e-Zaat star, opted for a designer ensemble that came with a heavy price tag. The 30-year-old actress donned bridal ensemble designed by Hussain Rehar at the wedding ceremony.

The diva looked stunning in the clothing brand's Luna ensemble, featuring an exquisite ivory net peshwas with a body full embellished along with its sleeves with silver sequins, cutdana, Mukesh and nakshi.

The wedding attires complements a front open peshwas with chatta of booti made intricately made with sequins and comes with a silk crushed sharara with embellished borders.

Javed's dress comes with two net dupattas, one with a stunning jaal of silver sequins. As well as an embroidered and embellished thick border. The second net dupatta is a plain ivory dupatta with an embellished border on all four sides.

Apart from oh-so-gorgeous designer lehenga, Javed added a touch of regalia and tradition with a heavy choker set and jhoomar.

The official website of the designer listed the lehenga with a whopping price of PKR 379,500.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second wedding. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.

Rumors of their divorce had been rife but the couple squashed any such claims; however, recent developments suggest that the couple formally divorced.

Javed, on the other hand, was married to singer-actor Umair Jaswal. The former duo piqued curiosity and fueled separation rumors after both stars took down pictures of themselves from their official social media handles.