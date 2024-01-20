Search

Pakistan

Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab

05:34 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Punjab has launched the virtual registration card for vehicles, a move that will save citizens from traffic fines and other issues they have to face due to not carrying the registration document with them while driving the vehicle. 

The ‘E-Registration Card’ service was inaugurated at a ceremony held at DG Excise Office on Friday. It was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DG Excise Muhammad Ali and others. 

Speaking on the occasion, the DG excise said that e-registration card was the first e-title document of Pakistan.

He thanked caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and chief secretary for resolving the long-standing problems of the department. He said that the 18-year-old motor vehicle registration system had been changed to facilitate citizen through hassle-free services.

How To Obtain Virtual Registration Card?

The owners of vehicles can obtain the virtual registration card by following the simple process on the official website of the Punjab excise department. 

The users will find an option “E-Registration Card” on top right side of the website in menu bar. After clicking the tab, the owner will be required to enter the vehicle registration number and chassis number. 

After adding the details, they will get their virtual registration card that can easily be saved on mobile phones. It can be showed to police and other security official for verification whenever it is demanded. 

Suzuki Alto Token Tax Rate Update for November 2023 in Punjab

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:36 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab shivers as cold wave tightens grip; fog ...

07:45 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

New driving licence fee structure implemented in Punjab; Check full ...

10:58 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Punjab shares update on delay in Matric exams amid Ramadan

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

03:06 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan ahead of Feb ...

09:50 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Motorways M1, M-5 and various points closed for traffic amid dense ...

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

02:04 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

'Marg Bar Sarmachar': What does this Pakistani military operation on ...

12:25 AM | 19 Jan, 2024

Iran reacts to Pakistan's retaliatory strikes on terror camps across ...

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan used killer drones and loitering munitions to carry out ...

10:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PIA among other airlines directed to avoid Iran's airspace

04:42 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Iran summons Pakistani charge d’affaires to lodge protest over ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

Gold & Silver Rate

04:35 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: