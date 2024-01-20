Excise dept launches virtual registration card for vehicles in Punjab

LAHORE – The Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department on Punjab has launched the virtual registration card for vehicles, a move that will save citizens from traffic fines and other issues they have to face due to not carrying the registration document with them while driving the vehicle.

The ‘E-Registration Card’ service was inaugurated at a ceremony held at DG Excise Office on Friday. It was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, DG Excise Muhammad Ali and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG excise said that e-registration card was the first e-title document of Pakistan.

He thanked caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and chief secretary for resolving the long-standing problems of the department. He said that the 18-year-old motor vehicle registration system had been changed to facilitate citizen through hassle-free services.

How To Obtain Virtual Registration Card?

The owners of vehicles can obtain the virtual registration card by following the simple process on the official website of the Punjab excise department.

The users will find an option “E-Registration Card” on top right side of the website in menu bar. After clicking the tab, the owner will be required to enter the vehicle registration number and chassis number.

After adding the details, they will get their virtual registration card that can easily be saved on mobile phones. It can be showed to police and other security official for verification whenever it is demanded.