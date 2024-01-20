Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

KARACHI – Pakistan's former skipper Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has tied the knot with the country's popular actor Sana Javed.
The cricketer, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, released a couple of photographs of his wedding on a social media platform with his new wife. "And We created you in pairs," he captioned the post using a Quranic verse.
There have been massive rumours since 2022 about split between Malik and Mirza and since then they were rarely spotted together. They have a son named Izhaan, who lives with his mother.
Amid ongoing talks about their divorce, Sania's father Imran Mirza has broken the silence and revealed how her daughter’s divorce with Shoaib Malik happened.
He told media that "it was a 'khula'", which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.
Shoaib and Sania had tied the knot in Indian city of Hyderabad in April 2010 and they use to live in Dubai. They were blessed with baby boy in 2018.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.
On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
