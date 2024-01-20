Search

Lifestyle

Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage

06:07 PM | 20 Jan, 2024
Sania Mirza’s father breaks silence on Shoaib-Sana's marriage
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan's former skipper Shoaib Malik announced on Saturday that he has tied the knot with the country's popular actor Sana Javed. 

The cricketer, who was previously married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, released a couple of photographs of his wedding on a social media platform with his new wife. "And We created you in pairs," he captioned the post using a Quranic verse.

There have been massive rumours since 2022 about split between Malik and Mirza and since then they were rarely spotted together. They have a son named Izhaan, who lives with his mother.

Amid ongoing talks about their divorce, Sania's father Imran Mirza has broken the silence and revealed how her daughter’s divorce with Shoaib Malik happened. 

He told media that "it was a 'khula'", which refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Shoaib and Sania had tied the knot in Indian city of Hyderabad in April 2010 and they use to live in Dubai. They were blessed with baby boy in 2018.

Shoaib Malik gets married to actor Sana Javed

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What led to divorce between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik?

05:11 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

How much did Sana Javed's designer lehenga cost?

03:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

What did Sana Javed change her name to after marriage to Shoaib Malik?

02:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's wedding: When and where it happened?

02:02 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Have Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza divorced? Family spills beans

12:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Liveblog: Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's marriage takes Pakistan by ...

Lifestyle

11:17 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed announce their marriage

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

12:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s ...

07:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza posts cryptic story amid rumours of divorce with Shoaib ...

11:55 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Meet Miss America 2024 — 22-year-old US Air Force officer Madison ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver Rate

06:50 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Gold price up by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 January 2024

LAHORE – Pakistani currency remains largely stable against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On the last day of the week, US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands firm at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.22 752.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.18 39.58
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.8 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.9 917.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.59 26.89
Omani Riyal OMR 726.88 734.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.92 77.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.72 27.02
Swiss Franc CHF 322.17 324.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: