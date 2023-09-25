Tere Bin 2 or Khuda Aur Mohabbat 4: Abdullah Kadwani asks netizens to pick one

Pakistani drama industry is known for producing one of the finest soaps, television series, and drama serials. With top notch cinematography, genius plotlines, and fine acting, these offerings become the blueprint of peak cinematic experience.
Among the endless list of cult classics are Yumna Zaidi-Wahaj Ali starrer Tere Bin, and the series Khuda Aur Mohabbat. Both television series have been regarded as one of the most commercially successful and critically lauded projects.
While other projects grabbed the attention of masses, producer Abdullah Kadwani excited fans with an interesting question and asked social media users to pick their favourite — a tough battle to say the least.
Kadwani took to Instagram and asked his “Dear Viewers & Fans” to let him know what they “want first” adding whether it could be “Khuda Aur Mohabbat Season-4 or Tere Bin Season-2.”
Kadwani also noted that the audience's preference “matters” and that the production company “will inshaALLAH make an announcement soon.”
Tere Bin is one of the most viewed television serials in Pakistan, even ranking number 1 on YouTube in India. Boasting an ensemble cast of Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha, Fazila Qazi, and others, the Siraj ul Haq directorial aired from 28 December 2022 on Geo TV onwards. The drama serial is written by Nooran Makhdoom.
Khuda Aur Mohabbat featuring Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the lead roles, achieved a historic milestone as it became the first ever drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube. A production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.
