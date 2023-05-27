Search

Tere Bin’s marital rape scene attracts PEMRA’s notice amid outrage

Web Desk 02:19 PM | 27 May, 2023
Source: screengrab

Pakistan’s hit drama Tere Bin continues to make headlines and in recent days it's a promo of the episode that shows a marital rape scene which triggered a fresh controversy.

The massive outrage of the fans forced the team to tweak the controversial scenes of the consummation of marriage as consensual however it attracted a notice from the country’s electronic media regulator.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued an official warning to the makers and the local broadcaster that aired drama starring Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali.

As the makers tried to downplay the controversial matter with last-minute voiceovers, the media watchdog issued a press release and warned Tere Bin makers to stop airing inappropriate content that goes against the rules.

It said Episode 47 of Geo Entertainment channel’s TV serial Tere Bin showed inappropriate content that clearly goes against rules of PEMRA and that of the 2015 electronic media regulations, directing the makers to remove or hide the said content with immediate effect.

PEMRA also warned that no similar content should be air in any of their future episodes. It warned of strict action in case any other regulation is comprised in coming episodes.

As the contentious scenes send internet users in a frenzy, some appreciated PEMRA for the warning while others called the regulator a little slow.

Yumna, Wahaj's Tere Bin baffles netizens with unusual plot twist

